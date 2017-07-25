Illustrative image (Source: Financial Tribune)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s exports in June enjoyed sustained growth of 11.7 percent year on year, despite its currency baht remained strong, according to the country’s Ministry of Commerce.



The latest report released by the ministry on July 25 shows that it was the second consecutive month the Thai exports had posted a positive growth which amounted to 20.3 billion USD, leading to a trade surplus of 1.9 billion USD.



The May exports rose by 13.2 percent after the Baht picked up 6.1 percent, the country’s record high in the last 26 months and the Asia’s second highest, following the Republic of Korea’s won.



Thailand’s key importers in June included Japan, China and ASEAN countries like Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam who mostly purchased rubber, sugar, fresh and canned fruits, frozen or processed poultry, computers, plastic and chemicals.

The exports to Japan, the US and the EU saw notable increases of 26.5 percent, 8.2 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.



The country’s export turnover expanded by 7.8 percent to 114 billion USD during the first half of 2017 while the imports gained 15 percent to 107 billion USD.



The ministry forecast that this year’s exports will be able to meet the 5 percent growth target, compared to last year’ 0.5 percent.-VNA