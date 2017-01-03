Thailand to consider Thailand-China high-speed railway project

Thailand-China high-speed train (Source: VNA) Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Ministry of Transport said the long-delayed Thailand-China high-speed train project is likely to be considered in details before a full report on the project can be completed and submitted to the cabinet for consideration in mid-January. – Thailand’s Ministry of Transport said the long-delayed Thailand-China high-speed train project is likely to be considered in details before a full report on the project can be completed and submitted to the cabinet for consideration in mid-January.

Thai Deputy Permanent Secretary of Transport Phirapol Thavornsupacharoen said the report and the cabinet’s decision on the project and recommendations – if there are any – will be presented for discussion at the Thailand-China joint railway cooperation forum from January 16-18. If approved, the project can proceed initially with the handover of land for the construction.

Bidding for the 95- billion-baht (2.7 billion USD) high-speed railway project between Bangkok and Hua Hin and the 152-billion-baht (4.34 billion USD) Bangkok-Rayong high-speed railway project is slated for the third quarter of this year under the public-private partnership.

The private sector could present their land beside the rail lines for commercial development and would be required to conduct feasibility studies and environmental impact assessments at its own costs.

The ministry will try to finish two reports on the projects before they are submitted to the National Economic and Social Development Board and the cabinet for consideration respectively.

The signing of contracts for four dual-track railway projects worth totallt 91 billion baht (3.95 billion USD) is expected to take place before March 26, including the 167-km Prachuab Khiri Khan-Chumporn project, the 132-km Mabkabao-Chira project, the 148-km Lop Buri-Paknam Po and the 165-km Nakhon Pathom-Hua Hin project.-VNA



