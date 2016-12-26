Thailand to meet Yokohama in U21 final

Illustrative image (Source: VOV)

- Thailand will meet Yokohama in the final match of the International U-21 Football Tournament, to be held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 27.

Meanwhile, Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) will play Vietnam in the playoff match to determine third-place, to be played on the same day.



Thailand beat Vietnam 3-1 in the semi-final on December 25, while in other semi-final match on December 24, Yokohama defeated Hoang Anh Gia Lai 3-2 in the penalty shootout, after drawing goalless in regular time.

From a corner kick by his teammate, midfielder Bui Tien Dung put his header past the Thai goalkeeper and opened the score for Vietnam in the third minute.

In the 14th minute, Chenrop Samphaodi levelled the score for Thailand.

Thailand continued creating dangerous situations towards the Vietnamese goal. From a mistake by Vietnamese defenders, Sasalak Haiprakhon raised the score to 2-1 for the visitors in the 31st minute.

After the break, Vietnam played attack to score more goals. However, Netiphong Sanmahung fixed the score at 3-1 for Thailand in the 56th minute.

Although reigning champions HAGL lost to Yokohama, coach Guillaume Graechen is still pleased about his team.

“I am very disappointed about the match’s result, but I am very satisfied with our players’ performance,” said Graechen.

HAGL players played very skillfully and created several chances to score goals, but they failed.

Meanwhile, Coach Tomonobu Hayakawa of Yokohama said HAGL played very well. He was also impressed by striker Nguyen Van Toan in this match, and said Toan played with great effort and had the potential to become an international footballer.

Earlier, Myanmar won fifth place after beating Gangwon of South Korea 5-4 in the penalty shootout (the two teams tied 3-3).-VNA