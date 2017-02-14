Thailand to organise Opportunity Thailand 2017

Illustrative image (Source: http://www.bangkokpost.com)

- The Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI) will be organising the Opportunity Thailand 2017 event on February 15 at Impact Muang Thong Thani, promoting investment opportunities and demonstrating Thailand's readiness to enter future industries.

The event also aims to announce the Thailand 4.0 model, driven by a value-based economy, and promote the country’s readiness in terms of infrastructure and the "East Economic Corridor's (EEC)” target area of investment that will become an investment attraction in the entire ASEAN region.

It will present new mechanisms to help draw investments from high-technology industries, including the revised investment promotion act, the competitiveness enhancement act and insights into the EEC.

Participants will be able to meet with international senior executives and exchange ideas for an in-depth and exclusive outlook of the EEC's investment opportunities.-VNA/NNT