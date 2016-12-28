Thailand: Vehicle checkup launched to reduce road accidents

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The Thai Ministry of Labour has assembled engineers to provide free vehicle checkups and maintenance for the New Year’s holiday in an effort to reduce road accidents.Assistant to the Minister of Labour Gen Charoen Nopsuwan launched the free vehicle checkup programme by dispatching engineers to PTT brand gas stations across the Kingdom.The checkup points will be available from December 29 to January 4 of next year and will allow citizens to receive free car maintenance by professional engineers.The ministry is also sponsoring rest stops with beverages, moist towels and traditional massages along major highways in the countryside to help long haul travelers.It has urged any commercial businesses closing for the holiday to perform a check of their electrical systems and fire safety protocols before shutting down to make sure there are no incidents during the break.-VNA