Sondhi Limthongkul - one of six yellow-shirt leaders, who have their sentence of two-year imprisonment reduced to 8 months (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– Thailand’s Appeals Court has reduced the sentences passed earlier by the Criminal Court on six yellow-shirt leaders from two years to eight months imprisonment.At the July 24 hearing, the court said although the six defendants had violated the law and caused state property damages, but what they have done did not intend to gain personal benefits and harm the lives of others.The six leaders of the People's Alliance for Democracy (PAD) were previously sentenced to two years in prison for their involvement in leading protesters to lay siege to Government House for more than three months during the anti-government protest in 2008.They are former Bangkok governor Chamlong Srimuang, Sonthi Limthongkul, Pibhop Dhongchai, Somkiat Pongpaibul, Somsak Kosaisuk and Suriyasai Katasila.-VNA