Thailand’s Phuket marks 12th anniversary of tsunami

At the ceremony (Photo: NNT)

Bangkok (VNA/NNT) - Relatives of those who died from the tsunami disaster 12 years ago in Phuket, Thailand laid flowers to mourn the deceased at the Mai Khao tsunami memorial on December 26.



Mai Khao Subdistrict Administrative Organisation and Thalang district held simple commemorative activities, including an almsgiving ceremony to Buddhist monks and Islamic and Christian ceremonies, on the day to mark the 12th anniversary of the disaster, which struck the Andaman coast on December 26, 2004.



The tsunami disaster claimed the lives of people from 45 different countries.-VNA