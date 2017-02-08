Thanh Hoa arrests alleged smuggler

Vu Dinh Bien (Photo: Thanh Hoa newspaper)

– Police in Sam Son town, the central province of Thanh Hoa, have arrested Vu Dinh Bien for allegedly smuggling 13 local workers into China.According to police, on February 6, Bien hired a van to carry the 13 workers to Mong Cai in the northern province of Quang Ninh for their illegal crossing to China.When the vehicle got to Hau Loc district, Thanh Hoa, the workers were caught red handed. Police seized 20 million VND (884.6 USD), 11,000 CNY (1,597 USD), five mobile phones and other belongings.The workers, all residents of Sam Son town, said they gave Bien from 500,000 to millions of VND for the crossing.Bien, born in 1976, has reportedly been in the business for years.The case is under investigation.-VNA