Thanh Hoa should focus on developing key economic sectors: President

President Tran Dai Quang meets workers at the Nghi Son economic zone in Thanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

– President Tran Dai Quang had a working session with Thanh Hoa’s authorities on February 20 to discuss recent progress of and outlook for the growth of the central province.At the session, the President acknowledged achievements in all fields made by concerted efforts of local authorities and people.The province’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) reached 9.05 percent last year, the highest figure recorded across the north central region. Its export revenue exceeded 1.7 billion USD, 7.2 percent higher than the plan.The President also pointed to challenges and difficulties facing the province, including unsustainable economic growth, income per capita remaining below the national average, as well as socio-economic infrastructure yet to meet development demand.He requested Thanh Hoa to concentrate on tapping its inner capacity and employ both domestic and outside resources to fuel the economy towards sustainability.He recommended the province to facilitate enterprises to operate and strive to make the local Nghi Son economic zone a key economic zone of the nation.He also lauded Thanh Hoa’s targets to become a fairly developed province by 2020 and basically a modern industrial area by 2030.The same day, the President attended a ceremony to start construction of a coastal road that will connect Sam Son town and the Nghi Son economic zone.The transport project has a total investment of nearly 1.5 trillion VND (65.74 million USD).Thanh Hoa is Vietnam’s fifth biggest city, which spans 11,120 sq.km, with population surpassing 3.5 million.-VNA