Nguyen Truong An’s lotus lake in My Hoa commune, Thap Muoi district, Dong Thap province has become a top destination for lotus lovers in the last three years. The number of visitors to the site has notably increased during summer and holidays.

Currently, An’s lotus lake welcomes up to 200 visitors a day during the week and twice as many at weekends.

Dong Sen ecological tourism site has exploited more than 11 hectares and welcomed more than 36,000 home and foreign tourists in the first half of this year, up 56 percent year-on-year with estimated earnings exceeding 92,000 USD.

Local authorities plan to expand the lotus growing area, while investing more in accommodation and tourism products to attract more visitors.-VNA