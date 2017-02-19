Thoughtful Media Advertising opens in Vietnam

At the opening ceremony (Source: VNA)



US digital media and multimedia giant Thoughtful Media Advertising Co Ltd opened an office in Vietnam on February 16.TMG works world-wide with content creators and social media influencers by supporting their channels and orienting their content, as well as facilitating advertising campaigns between creators and international and local brands.It has offices in HCM City, Bangkok, Shanghai, and Los Angeles, and also operates networks in Indonesia and the Philippines, with further Southeast Asian expansion planned this year.Utilising its proprietary technology and methodology, Thoughtful Vietnam will connect global brands with the Vietnamese creator community, offering video content ideas to provide brands directed advertising on social networks.It will also provide a range of programmes on social media to help promote and encourage creativity in content production. - VNA