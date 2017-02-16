ThreadSol debuts garment cost-cutting solutions

ThreadSol, an enterprise material management solutions provider for the sewn products industry. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – ThreadSol, an enterprise material management solutions provider for the sewn products industry, has unveiled two cost-saving solutions for the textile industry, intelloBuy and intelloCut.



The company said they could help Vietnamese apparel manufacturers greatly save on material costs and boost profits in an industry that is heavily dependent on economic priorities.



IntelloCut offers cut plan, roll plan and lay plan, with its cloud computing structure helping access the solution from any point.



The company said its flagship product had been proven to optimise fabric usage by saving a minimum of 10 percent.



IntelloBuy is a material estimation solution that gives accurate buying consumption for a particular style, saving on costs at the buying stage for manufacturers worldwide.



“It’s high time Vietnamese apparel manufacturers realise the gravity of targeting fabric costs to increase profits,” Saurav Ujjain, principal consultant of ThreadSol, said.



“In order to stay competitive, they need to achieve this through automation of processes by adopting advanced solutions.”-VNA