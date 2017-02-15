Three designs of Long Thanh int’l airport submitted for decision

A design among the three architectural plans submitted for consideration

– The Ministry of Transport has submitted three architectural plans for the passenger terminal of Long Thanh International Airport to the Government for approval.The ministry said on February 14 that the designs were selected from nine architectural plans. They won the most support from the public and specialised associations and agencies.Long Thanh International Airport in Long Thanh district, the southern province of Dong Nai, is set to have a total investment of 336.63 trillion VND (14.8 billion USD). It is divided into three phases.In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal along with other supporting works will be built to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year. This phase will be finished by 2025.In the second phase, one more runway and another passenger terminal will be constructed to serve 50 million passengers and 1.5 million tonnes of cargo a year.After the third phase, the airport will serve 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo each year.It is hoped to help ease overloading at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in nearby Ho Chi Minh City.-VNA