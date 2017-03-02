Thua Thien – Hue eager for Traditional Craft Festival in April

Illustrative image (Source: www.huefestival.com)

Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – The seventh Traditional Craft Festival is scheduled to take place in the ancient imperial city of Hue, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, from April 28 to May 2, announced the provincial People’s Committee on March 2.

Nguyen Van Thanh, Chairman of the Hue city People’s Committee said that the festival is a major cultural and economic event, playing a significant role in enhancing the position of Hue city. It also honours traditional crafts and aims to improve business value, partnership and cooperation in all areas, especially in socio-economic development and tourism.

As many as 13 groups of crafts and 58 units have to date registered to participate in the event, including Mai Chau with woven products in the northern province of Hoa Binh and My Thien pottery village in the central province of Quang Ngai, along with foreign localities such as Takayama and Saijo of Japan and Yixing of Jiangsu, China.

The event will feature products from traditional craft villages of Hue, other localities and foreign countries. Exhibitions on art, royal antiques and famous collections will be held.

The highlight of the festival is a ceremony and parade to honour the traditional trades of Vietnam and pay respect to generations of craftsmen. Several cultural activities such as a cuisine festival with specialties of Hue and other regions of the country will also be held.

After six years, the Traditional Craft Festival has a good reputation amongst local people, tourists and craftsmen from trade villages nationwide, said the organising board.-VNA