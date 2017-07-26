Hue Imperial Citadel at night (Photo: baothuathienhue.vn)

– The central province of Thua Thien – Hue on July 25 debuted seven tourism products, designed for local Phu Vang and Phu Loc districts and Huong Tra town.The new packages included tours for biking and diving by Vietnam Bike Tours, experiencing blacksmithing and local culinary delights by Bach Van Tung travel company and discovering Hue’s suburbs by AV Hue Travel company.Vice Director of the provincial Tourism Department Nguyen Van Phuc stressed the importance of coordination between travel agencies and local authorities in organising tourism activities.Tourism activities contribute more than 50 percent of the province’s GDP.In 2017, Thua Thien – Hue aims to welcome between 3.3 and 3.5 million visitors, with 45 percent of them foreigners, while tourism revenue is expected to hit 3.2 – 3.3 trillion VND (140.8 – 145.2 million USD).-VNA