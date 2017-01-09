Thua Thien – Hue targets over 3.5 million visitors in 2017

Foreign tourists at an attraction in Hue city (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – The central province of Thua Thien – Hue aims to attract 3.7 million visitors and earn 3.8 trillion VND (168.45 million USD) from tourism in 2017, up 15 percent against last year.

To reach the targets, the locality plans to continue implementing infrastructure construction projects, including roads connecting 1A Highway to Bach Ma National Park, and operate tours along the Huong River.

The province will increase the frequency of flights to Hue and open new flights to Singapore and major domestic tourism markets.

It will focus on tourism promotion in big cities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Nha Trang and Da Nang as well as improve the provincial tourism website.

The locality will also coordinate with other travel firms to provide information and promote local tourism.

In 2016, Thua Thien – Hue welcomed 3.28 million visitors, including over 1 million international travellers and earned more than 3.2 trillion VND (141.85 million USD).

The ancient imperial city of Hue, a World Cultural Heritage site, attracted 2.5 million visitors with ticket proceeds reaching more than 260 billion VND (11.5 million USD) in 2016, making up131 percent of the yearly plan.

In 2016, a total of 36 cruise liners, including the Bahamas luxury ship Ovation of the Seas, docked at the provincial Chan May Port, carrying more than 87,000 foreign tourists and crew members in 2016, a year-on-year increase of 8,500 tourists. -VNA