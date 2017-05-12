A corner of Thua Thien-Hue province (Source: VNA)

– The central province of Thua Thien-Hue is calling for investments in 104 projects during 2017-2018 with orientations towards 2020.Under a decision recently issued by the provincial People’s Committee to announce the list of the projects, there are 24 projects on industrial production, 35 on tourism and services and 20 on construction and infrastructure. Other projects cover agriculture, education-training, health care, trade and transport.The most noteworthy tourism projects are eco-tourism areas namely Con Hen-Con Da Vien in Hue city, Dien Loc, Phong Hai and Bau Bang in Phong Dien district, and Quang Cong in Quang Dien district.Meanwhile, industrial projects mainly focus on the production of beverages, electronic products and health equipment, as well as auto and motorbike manufacturing.Aquatic product processing plants and pork, cow and poultry farms are also pitching for investments.Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Cao said the locality has renovated its investment promotion methods by encouraging the participation of all economic sectors and connecting with partners of investors like banks, infrastructure businesses and investment consultation companies.At the same time, the province has increased connectivity and direct dialogues between provincial leaders and investors, investment management agencies and commercial affairs offices.Industrial areas in Thua Thien-Hue so far this year have attracted three projects valued at nearly 1.24 trillion VND (57.56 million USD), raising the total number of projects to 140 worth 64.3 trillion VND (2.8 billion USD), including 35 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with a combined capital of 1.74 million USD.Apart from industrial parks like Phu Bai, Phong Dien and Phu Da, the province has built the Phong Dien textile –garment support industrial park covering 400 ha which is expected to have a centralised waste water treatment system of national standards.The province prioritises projects with cutting-edge technologies that meet EU standards in the Phong Dien industrial park.In the Chan May-Lang Co economic zone, Thua Thien-Hue has also created the best possible conditions for projects, especially large-scale ones, promptly dealt with difficulties facing investors, mobilised resources for transport infrastructure while offering preferential policies regarding land clearance, electricity, vocational training and tax.-VNA