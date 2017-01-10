Thua Thien-Hue grants licence to Spanish-funded tourism service project

Design of the project (Source: thuathienhue.gov.vn)

– The central province of Thua Thien-Hue on January 9 granted an investment licence to Spain’s PSH Group to construct the Hue Amusement & Beach Park project in Phu Vang district.Covering 49.5 hectares in Vinh Thanh and Vinh An commune, the project aims to build a tourism service complex comprising 1,000 four and five-star hotel rooms, 93 resort villas and an amusement area with water park, bird park, trade centre, and a handicraft production and display zone.With total investment of 1.06 trillion VND (47 million USD), the project is scheduled to start in the second quarter this year and become operational in two years.At a meeting with local officials, President of PSH Group Gregorio Perez said he hopes to receive support from the local government during the project implementation contributing to diversifying tourism in the province and attracting more tourists.In 2016, the central province welcomed 3.25 million tourists, including over 1 million foreigners, up 4 percent against the previous year.-VNA