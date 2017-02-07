Thua Thien-Hue tourism thrives in first month of 2017

In Thua Thien-Hue (Source: VNA)

– The central province of Thua Thien-Hue welcomed 229,600 visitors in January, up five percent annually, according to provincial authorities.Of them, 81,300 were foreign tourists, up four percent. Total tourism revenue rose 7.8 percent to more than 265.21 billion VND (11.53 million USD).On February 6, the US cruise liner Celebrity Millennium, docked in Chan May port, carrying 2,150 foreign passengers and more than 950 crewmembers to the province.This year, the port expects to welcome 54 cruise vessels with more than 113,000 foreign passengers and nearly 45,000 crewmembers.The Celebrity Millennium plans to make 11 trips to the port this year, carrying about 37,000 foreign travellers and sailors.During the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, the province served 100,000 tourists, 62 percent of whom were foreigners, earning more than 80.8 billion VND (3.51 million USD).This year, Thua Thien-Hue hopes to attract 3.3-3.5 million visitors, up 8 percent, 40-45 percent of them foreigners. Total revenue is expected to hit 3.2-3.3 trillion VND (139 – 143 million USD), a three percent increase from last year.-VNA