- The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is implementing a sub-project on managing and mitigating the risk of floods in Ba Rai – Phu An area, which is funded by the Asian Development Bank and the Australia Agency for International Development (AusAID).According to Truong Hoang Dieu, Deputy Director of the Management board of sub-projects in the Regional Technical Assistance (RETA) project under the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the sub-project has a total investment of over 335 billion VND (14.74 million USD), including more than 273.2 billion VND (over 12 million USD) from the ABD and AusAID.It aims to upgrade irrigation systems and breakwaters to prevent floods and flood tide, thus protecting over 4,500 ha of fruit trees in Cai Lay district, Cai Lay and Cai Be towns.The locality planned to construct five big sluices and 23 small ones, and upgrading breakwaters and transport facilities in disadvantages areas.The construction of 13 breakwaters began February this year. The remaining works were scheduled to be completed in 2018.The sub-project is hoped to make it easy for locals to effectively adapt to climate change, and zone out specialized-planting areas of fruit trees with high value and competitiveness such as mango, green-skin grapefruit, and durian, helping improve their incomes and living standards.It would also contribute to promoting new-style rural area building, fine-tuning rural transport systems and protecting the environment. - VNA