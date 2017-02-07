Tien Giang promotes industrial parks

Traffic flow near the Tan Huong industrial park in Tien Giang (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

- The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has devised numerous comprehensive measures to fully explore local industrial parks (IPs) and industrial clusters (ICs).Tien Giang focuses on luring investment in infrastructure facility in IPs and ICs, and developing multi-sector IPs with a wider range of products to meet domestic and export demand.Efforts will be made in simplifying administrative procedures and facilitating operation of the investors in the IPs, such as Tan Phuoc 1, Soai Rap Petroleum Service Zone, Gia Thuan 1, 2 Clusters.According to Cao Minh Tam, head of the Industrial Zones Management Board, the Government has approved planning for seven IPs on a combined area of over 2,083 hectares.Currently, Tien Giang has established and put into operation four IPs on 1,101.47 hectares, with a total investment of 100 million USD and over 2.93 trillion VND (129 million USD).Besides, the province put into operation four ICs, namely An Thanh, Trung An, Tan My Chanh, and Song Thuan.So far, the IPs and ICs in the province have created jobs for 92,561 labourers, 84 percent of them work in IPs.In 2017, enterprises in the IPs target to reach 58.5 trillion VND (2.57 billion USD) in industrial production value.-VNA