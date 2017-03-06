Tien Giang restructures agricultural production

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Tien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang plans to invest nearly 1.4 trillion VND (62 million USD) in restructuring agricultural production in the province’s eastern part, part of efforts to reduce damage caused by drought and saline intrusion.



According to Cao Van Hoa, acting director of the provincial Department of Agriculture, and Rural Development, the restructuring will be implemented from 2016-2020 in 30,000 ha of farm land across 38 communes, three wards and four towns in Cho Gao, Go Cong Tay, Go Cong Dong and Tan Phu Dong districts, and Go Cong township.



The project aims to optimise the use of cultivating land by changing the pattern of crops and multiplying intensive farming models while promoting switching to plants resistant to forecast changes in climate.



Local farmers will be encouraged to reduce the cultivation of rice from three crops to two crops a year using intensive farming techniques. In areas along rivers and the coast with high risks of saline intrusion, rice will be replaced by fruit trees, grass for animal husbandry or aquaculture farms.



To serve the project, the province has invested nearly 50 billion VND (2.25 million USD) to dredge and upgrade Canal 14, which is the main channel bringing fresh water from Tien river to coastal communes in Go Cong Dong district and Go Cong township.



Tien Giang is also building three sluices to prevent saline intrusion and store fresh water in Go Cong area with capital of 89 billion VND (4 million USD). The sluices are expected to be completed within this year.-VNA