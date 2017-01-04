Tien Giang to expand large-scale fields

Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)

Tien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang aims to build more large-scale rice fields towards a total acreage of 11,070ha, 3,500ha more than last year, a local official has said.



Acting Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Cao Van Hoa said the programme is expected to draw the participation of nearly 15,000 households in 41 communes in nine districts.

To fulfil the target, the province will work to raise public awareness and devise policies to encourage the development of large-scale fields. Advanced technology will also be applied, along with mechanisation and environment protection activities, to mitigate pollution in agriculture.

Tien Giang province has had 20 large-scale fields in western districts and five in eastern districts in 2016, with the largest field covering 500ha in Cai Be district.



Large-scale fields have connected farmers in large-scale production using scientific and technological advances, thus reducing production cost while significantly boosting the quality of produced products.-VNA