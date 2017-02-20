Tien Giang works to ensure clean water in coastal districts

Illustrative image (Source: Getty Images)



Tien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has taken several measures to ensure clean water resources for residents of coastal districts, preventing drought and saline intrusion in dry season of 2017.



Initially, the province will increase the capacity of fresh water reserves by dredging ponds, while promoting dissemination to raise public awareness of keeping and saving water for dry season.



The provincial People’s Committee also required relevant agencies and localities to reopen 165 public water supply points for coastal residents. As many as 183 new water pipelines will be built for over 7,700 households living in Go Cong Dong, Go Cong Tay and Tan Phu Dong districts and Go Cong town, with a total length of 150,000 metres.



The solution to clean water demand in the eastern part of Tien Giang province is estimated to cost more than 215 billion VND (9.4 million USD).-VNA