Ton Duc Thang University in top 200 global green facilities

Ton Duc Thang University students working in a lab. (Source: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – The UI Greenmetric World University Rankings of Indonesia has ranked the Ho Chi Minh City-based Ton Duc Thang University 156 out of 516 sustainable educational facilities worldwide.



This is the first time the school has entered the top 200 of the ranking.



Vice president of the university Nguyen Thoi Trung said the result has acknowledged the university’s efforts to build a green education environment and helped it connect to other establishments in the world.



The Ton Duc Thang University employs renewable energy to run, as it has a solar energy plant inside.



Previously, it has been recognised as one of the most clean and sustainable educational facilities in Vietnam by the UNESCO.-VNA