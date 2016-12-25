Top footballers to return to Japan in 2018

Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong (Source: VNA)

- Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong and midfielder Nguyen Tuan Anh of Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) will return to Japan to compete for their clubs Mito Hollyhock and Yokohama FC in 2018, confirmed HAGL president Doan Nguyen Duc.Both Phuong and Anh ended their one-year loan contract with Mito Hollyhock and Yokohama FC. They were only given a few chances to play in the official formation. Duc decided to withdraw them from the Japanese clubs to play in the Vietnamese league and the Southeast Asian Games next year.However, both Mito Hollyhock and Yokohama FC want to renew their contracts with the two HAGL footballers. Furthermore, Phuong and Anh also want to continue improving their skills in a foreign country, so Duc agreed to move them to their old clubs in the second phase of J-League 2 in 2018.-VNA