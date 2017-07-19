Vientiane (VNA) – Party General Secretary and President of Laos Bounnhang Volachith has spoke highly of the role of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association in organising people-to-people exchange activities.
These activities will help educate the two countries’ people, especially young generations, on their special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, he said at his reception on July 19 for a delegation from the association led by its President Tran Van Tuy.
He expressed his hope that each member of the association will have more practical contributions to further tightening the relationship between the two peoples.
Tuy, who is a member of the Party Central Committee, and deputy head of its Organisation Commission, affirmed that Vietnam always bears in mind Laos’s wholehearted support during arduous years.
These activities will help educate the two countries’ people, especially young generations, on their special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, he said at his reception on July 19 for a delegation from the association led by its President Tran Van Tuy.
He expressed his hope that each member of the association will have more practical contributions to further tightening the relationship between the two peoples.
Tuy, who is a member of the Party Central Committee, and deputy head of its Organisation Commission, affirmed that Vietnam always bears in mind Laos’s wholehearted support during arduous years.
[Ceremony celebrates Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations]
His association will maintain close coordination with the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association to make the bilateral relations last forever, in the interests of the two peoples and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world, he added.
The Vietnamese delegation is in Laos to attend the fourth Laos-Vietnam People-to-People Friendship Festival on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 40-year signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
The festival will last till July 22 in Xiangkhouang province.-VNA
His association will maintain close coordination with the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association to make the bilateral relations last forever, in the interests of the two peoples and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world, he added.
The Vietnamese delegation is in Laos to attend the fourth Laos-Vietnam People-to-People Friendship Festival on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 40-year signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
The festival will last till July 22 in Xiangkhouang province.-VNA