Party General Secretary and President of Laos Bounnhang Volachith (R) and President Tran Van Tuy of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Party General Secretary and President of Laos Bounnhang Volachith has spoke highly of the role of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association in organising people-to-people exchange activities.



These activities will help educate the two countries’ people, especially young generations, on their special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, he said at his reception on July 19 for a delegation from the association led by its President Tran Van Tuy.



He expressed his hope that each member of the association will have more practical contributions to further tightening the relationship between the two peoples.



Tuy, who is a member of the Party Central Committee, and deputy head of its Organisation Commission, affirmed that Vietnam always bears in mind Laos’s wholehearted support during arduous years.