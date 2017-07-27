Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong offers incense to heroic martyrs (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation of Party, State, Government, National Assembly and Vietnam Fatherland Front leaders on July 27 laid wreaths at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on the 70th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day.The delegation included Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man and Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh.At the Monument for Heroic Martyrs, the delegation commemorated fallen combatants who laid down their lives to safeguard the country, as well as contributors to the cause of national liberation, construction and protection.The same day, several delegations, including those from the Central Military Commission – the Ministry of National Defence, the Central Public Security Commission – the Ministry of Public Security, the Government Office, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Fatherland Committee of Hanoi, also laid wreaths in tribute to heroic martyrs and paid homage to President Ho Chi Minh.The Vietnam Invalids and Martyrs Day is a special chance for the entire country to commemorate millions of martyrs and war invalids who sacrificed their lives and health during the wars.-VNA