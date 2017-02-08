Top legislator pledges to facilitate Vietnam-Laos agreements

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (right) receives the Lao Prime Minister (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi, (VNA) – The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) will work closely with its Lao counterpart to create all optimal conditions for the two governments to effectively implement Vietnam-Laos high-level agreements and cooperation pacts, said NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

While receiving Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith in Hanoi on February 8, Chairwoman Ngan spoke highly of the important outcomes of the freshly-ended 39th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee, which was co-chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Lao counterpart.

Ngan said the Vietnamese NA will also facilitate the implementation of investment and trade cooperation projects between the two nations as well as the contents reached by the two Prime Ministers at the meeting.

The top legislator informed her guest about the effective cooperation between the two legislatures in the recent past, stressing that the two bodies will coordinate closely to successfully organise celebrations for the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Amity and Cooperation Treaty.

For his part, PM Sisoulith thanked Vietnam for its great and effective support and assistance to Laos over the past years.

Having briefed his host about the outcomes of the meeting, he affirmed that the Lao Government will collaborate with its Vietnamese counterpart to carry out agreements signed between senior Party and State leaders as well as cooperation contents reached at the 39th session of the intergovernmental committee.

The Lao PM also expressed his wish that the Vietnamese NA will support the deployment of agreements signed between the two nations in order to elevate bilateral socio-economic cooperation to be on a par with political relations between the two Parties and States./.



