Top legislator receives Japanese, Thai ambassadors

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) and Japanese Ambassador Umeda Kunio (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on February 24 for Japanese and Thai Ambassadors to Vietnam, Umeda Kunio and Manopchai Vongphakdi.



Receiving the Japanese diplomat, Chairwoman Ngan expressed her wish that relations between the legislative bodies of Vietnam and Japan will be strengthened in the coming time, especially among young NA deputies.



The Vietnamese NA highly values and attaches importance to the up-coming visit to Vietnam by Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, Ngan said, adding that Vietnam is actively preparing for the trip.



She suggested the ambassador to work with Vietnam’s authorised agencies and the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan to increase the exchange of delegations among specialised agencies of the two legislatures.



For his part, Ambassador Kunio affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of Japan, adding that the upcoming visit by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko will contribute to bolstering mutual understanding between the two countries’ people, as well as strengthening the “Extensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia” between Vietnam and Japan.



In her meeting with Thai Ambassador Vongphakdi, the Vietnamese legislator expressed her delight at the fruitful development of the Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership, especially in politics, economy, trade and investment.



While hailing Thai companies’ investment activities in Vietnam, Ngan affirmed that the Vietnamese NA is willing to create favourable conditions in terms of policy and law for foreign firms, including those from Thailand, to invest in Vietnam.



She called on Thailand to increase the import of products from Vietnam to balance the bilateral trade value.



Ngan also spoke highly of cooperation between the two legislative bodies, especially their coordination in regional and international forums such the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), as well as cooperative activities among friendship parliamentarian groups.



She believed that the ambassador will make more contribution to effectively bolster cooperation between the two countries.





Ngan took the occasion to ask the Thai side to continue cooperating with Vietnam and other member countries of the Mekong River Commission in resolving issues related to water security, sustainably managing and using water resources of the Mekong River.

Ambassador Vongphakdi affirmed the Thai Government is willing to support Thai firms to invest and do business in Vietnam.



Along with dragon fruits, Thailand will import litchis, handicraft products, canned coconut water, and decorations from Vietnam, he said.-VNA