Visitors to a booth at Top Thai Brands 2017 (Photo: VNA)

– More than 150 Thai businesses are showcasing their best products at the annual fair Top Thai Brands 2017 that kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on May 11.Those products include food, beverage, apparel, cosmetics, household appliances, and automobile and motorbike components and spare parts.This year’s fair, which will run through May 14, also features booths promoting Thai tourism and providing advice about franchising and study opportunities in Thailand.Pitinun Samanvorawong, Minister Counsellor of the Thai Trade Centre at the Consulate General of Thailand in HCM City, said Top Thai Brands 2017 also includes a business-to-business programme with about 1,500 scheduled appointments, aiming to help Vietnamese and Thai firms seek distributors and franchisees.Le Ngoc Trung, Deputy Director of the South Agency of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said the annual fair provides a platform for investors and enterprises of Vietnam and Thailand to share experience and expand partnerships. This year’s event gathers a number of major companies and strong brands from Thailand, promising chances for stronger trade with and investment in Vietnam.The two countries target bilateral trade at 20 billion USD by 2020. Thailand is currently the 10th biggest foreign investor in Vietnam with nearly 500 projects worth about 10 billion USD.-VNA