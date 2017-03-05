Topica Founder Institute hits 5 years with start-ups

Hanoi (VNA) - The Topica Founder Institute (TFI) held its fifth anniversary ceremony this week, reviewing its contributions to the start-up community over the past half-decade.



TFI is a member of the Global Founder Institute Network, which has branches in 60 countries and headquarters in Silicon Valley.



TFI is a start-up accelerator program owned by Topica Edtech Group, the leading e-learning group in Southeast Asia with more than 1,000 employees and 1,800 lecturers in Bangkok, Da Nang, HCM City, Hanoi, Jakarta, Manila and Singapore.



It is the only accelerator in Vietnam that had graduated start-ups that have garnered up to 20 million USD investment.-VNA