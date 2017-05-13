Cham Island Biosphere Reserve in Hoi An City, Quang Nam province has become more and more attractive to visitors. Its performance is helping local residents improve their livelihood.

Since Cham island was recognised as UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve in 2009, many local residents living in its core zone or Tan Hiep commune have switched from fishing to tourism, earning much more for their living.

Residents living on the island are urged to offer homestay service because development of hotels and resorts at the biosphere reserve is not encouraged.

As the island welcomes some 400,000 tourists per year, 60 among 600 local households now offer the service.

Thanks to the local government assistance on personnel training and financial resources, fishermen on Cham island now can provide homestay service in a more professional manner.

Their hard works have paid off with an average income of 32 million dong per person per year, making Tan Hiep island commune be the one with the highest per capita income among rural communes in Quang Nam province.

Tourism development in line with environment protection not only helps preserve the biodiversity in the locality but also promotes the distinctive tourism values of Cham islands to both domestic and foreign visitors.-VNA