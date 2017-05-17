Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Toyota junior football summer camp will carry out its first selection round in June, the organisers announced on May 17.



Accordingly, the selection round will take place in Ho Chi Minh on June 4, then moving to Da Nang on June 11 and Thanh Hoa on June 18. The last destination will be Hanoi on June 25.



The organisers will accept submissions from May 18 to June 25. Registrations can be made online at the address www.toyota.com.vn, or at Toyota Vietnam representative stores or local sport centres.



Thirty outstanding young athletes will be admitted to the camp for further training under the guide of Nguyen Hong Son, former member of the Vietnam national football team and professional coach.



They then will take part in another selection round, which will pick up 18 of them for friendly matches in Japan from August 23-30.



Five best footballers of the camp will receive full scholarships for one-year education at professional football clubs in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Thanh Hoa.



This year, the camp is designed for male pupils aging from 9-12 across the country, compared to between 9-11 years old as in 2015 and 2016.-VNA



