Tra Vinh aims for 10,000 ha of large-scale rice fields in 2020

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is striving for 1,550 hectares of large-scale rice fields each year, thus expanding the model to 10,000 hectares in 2020.Currently, the province is focusing on developing large-scale paddy fields in 17 communes in the five districts of Cau Ke, Tieu Can, Cang Long, Chau Thanh and Tra Cu.In order to encourage farmers to join the model, the provincial People’s Committee has financially supported cooperatives togive plant protection services to their members with 450,000 VND per hectare each crop in the first year and 300,000 VND per hectare in the second year.The province has also assisted farmers with 540,000 VND per hectare to buy high quality rice varieties.According to Tran Trung Hien, Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the development of the large-scale rice field model aims to form concentrated production areas for easier application of advanced science and technology, thus producing a large amount of goods in a stable manner and fostering the connectivity between production and consumption.In recent crops, Tra Vinh has maintained this model in 27 areas totaling 4,330 hectares with the involvement of more than 4,240 local households who have been supported in input materials and rice selling.Notably, the Tra Vinh Food Company and An Giang Plant Protection JSC have supported rice production on 2,000 hectares and vowed to buy 10,000 tonnes of rice each year.-VNA