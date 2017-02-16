Tra Vinh farmers receive assistance to adapt to climate change

Peanut harvesting in My Long Bac Commune, Cau Ngang District, Tra Vinh Province (Photo: VNA)

Tra Vinh (VNA) – The project Adaptation to Climate Change in the Mekong Delta (AMD) plans to spend more than 130 billion VND (over 5.7 million USD) to help local farmers in Tra Vinh province switch to sustainable production models in 2017.



According to AMD’s provincial coordination board, nearly 29 billion VND of the amount comes in the form of non-refundable aid from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and nearly 58 billion VND is sourced by IFAD loans, while the provincial budget pays more than 21 billion VND.



Head of the provincial project management board Huynh Nghia Tho said the project will focus on developing sustainable livelihoods through vocational training and multiplying sustainable agricultural production models in the context of increasing salt intrusion and drought.



Last year, the AMD disbursed more than 180 billion VND for its activities in Tra Vinh. As a result, 15 production models were built with the engagement of 113 households. Some models produced high economic value, such as the farming of shrimp and tilapia in Don Chau Commune, Duyen Hai District which brought more than 500 million VND (22,000 USD) in profit per hectare.



The AMD programme in Tra Vinh is being implemented in 30 communes between 2014 and 2020, benefiting around 15,000 poor and near-poor households.



The total budget is 521 billion VND (23.1 million USD), with 233.5 billion VND (around 10.3 million USD) sourced by loans from IFAD, 126.5 billion VND (over 5.6 million USD) in IFAD non-refundable grant and 79.5 billion VND (over 3.5 million USD) coming from the State budget. Beneficiaries shoulder around 81.5 billion VND (3.6 million USD).



Its main objective is to develop sustainable livelihoods for the rural poor in the face of changing climate and to enhance the target communities’ capacities to adapt to climate change.-VNA





