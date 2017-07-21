Tra Vinh invites investment in Dinh An economic zone (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)



– The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is calling for investment in Dinh An economic zone, focusing on technical infrastructure, oil refining, deep seaport, airports, administrative services, education, training, scientific research, cultural exchanges, tourism and entertainment.Covering more than 39,000 hectares in Tra Cu and Duyen Hai districts, Dinh An is one of eight key marine economic areas nationwide, with conditions to develop the sea-based economy, electricity, petrochemicals, shipbuilding, navigation services and tourism.A passageway for ships of 20,000 tonnes to enter the Hau River is expected to become operational in 2017, which will facilitate domestic and international trade.So far, Dinh An economic zone has attracted 29 projects with total registered capital exceeding 151.3 trillion VND (6.65 billion USD) and generated nearly 2,500 jobs.Head of the management board of Tra Vinh economic zone Pham Van Tam suggested devising more incentives apart from policies to exempt or reduce land rent, corporate income tax, personal income tax and import-export tax.Businesses will get land clearance compensation and support to make environmental impact evaluation reports, as well as register for intellectual property protection, apply technologies to upgrade productivity and quality of products and receive assistance in vocational training.-VNA