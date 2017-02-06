Tra Vinh launches rural clean water programme

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Tra Vinh (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has kicked off a rural clean water programme in 2017, with the aim of providing tap-water for about 5,000 rural households.

Bui Van Mung, Director of the provincial Clean Water and Rural Environment Sanitation Centre said that 15 projects will be carried out to realize the target.

Five will be on the building of new water supply stations. Meanwhile, the other 10 will focus on improving and upgrading current water supply stations, installing water pipelines for about 5,000 families, thus raising the rate of rural households getting access to clean water to 87 percent.

Tra Vinh province invested over 17.6 billion VND (778,976 USD) in its rural clean water programme to repair and upgrade 40 water stations in 2016.



Accordingly, the water distribution network has been expanded, providing clean water for 14,778 families. A total of 94,239 households have access to clean water, accounting for 86 percent of the total.-VNA