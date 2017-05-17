Guest worker candidates attend a language training course​ before sent abroad. (Photo: VNA)

– The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh aims to send at least 200 workers abroad per year between 2017 and 2020.The goal was outlined during a meeting on May 16 to review labour export over the past three years in the province.According to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Duong Quang Ngoc, to achieve the target, the province’s People’s Committee has offered loans to local labourers from difficult backgrounds so they can afford to receive training to work abroad.The Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs plans to work with local authorities and agencies to provide local residents more information on working abroad, which may lift them out of poverty, Ngoc said.The efforts are expected to help the province develop more disciplined and skilled human resources, he added.The department will continue to invite guest worker service providers to its career fairs and provide visitors with information on foreign labour markets. It will also open training courses for local workers.The department estimated that the province sent 647 guest workers abroad, mostly to Japan, from 2014-2016, including 304 female workers and 128 people from ethnic minorities.-VNA