Trade union hands out goodies to needy workers

- The Trade Union of the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority is set to organise various activities to help workers celebrate Tet (Lunar New Year) this month.

A total of 6,000 bus tickets will be donated to disadvantaged union members to return home for a family reunion during the year’s biggest festival.

The beneficiaries will be workers who have not returned home for Tet for years. Companies normally keep track of which ones go home for the New Year and which ones do not.

The union also plans to give gifts to 3,000 workers who will stay back in the city.

It will organise a flower fair and a trade fair for workers at the Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park in Nha Be district from January 12 to 27.

It gave gifts worth 6 billion VND (265,500 USD) to needy workers, Nguyen Thanh Do, its chairman, told a meeting held on January 9.

Scholarships were given to 232 children of workers in industrial parks and export processing zones, he said.

Last year, the union had also organised various activities for workers and protected the rights of its members, he said.

It had opened a supermarket each at the Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone and Saigon Hi-tech Park, which sell goods at 10-30 per cent discounts.

It has opened a cultural house at the park, he said.

Last year the union admitted nearly 21,200 new members, raising the total number of members to 235,820.-VNA