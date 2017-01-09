Traditional Trade Festival in Hue slated for April

Visitors come to Hue's traditional trade village. (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – The seventh Traditional Trade Festival will take place in the ancient imperial city of Thua Thien – Hue from April 28 to May 2, announced the provincial People’s Committee.

The Traditional Trade Festival is a major cultural and economic event, with a significant role in enhancing the position of the ancient imperial city of Hue. A Facebook page for the event has been launched to provide frequent updates.

It honours traditional trade and aims to improve business value, partnership and cooperation in all areas, especially in socio-economic development and tourism.

The event will feature products from traditional trade villages of Hue, other localities and foreign countries. Exhibitions on art, royal antiques and famous collections will be held.

The highlight of the festival is a ceremony and parade to honour the traditional trades of Vietnam and pay respect to generations of craftsmen. Several cultural activities such as a cuisine festival with specialties of Hue and other regions of the country will also be held.

Nguyen Dang Thanh, Vice Standing Chairman of Hue People’s Committee said that the Traditional Trade Festival has a good reputation amongst local people, tourists and craftsmen from trade villages nationwide.-VNA