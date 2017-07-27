The scene of a serial accident that killed one and injured at least 10 others in District 12 of Ho Chi Minh City on July 22 (Photo: VNA)

– The number of traffic accidents, deaths and injured people went down in both July and the first seven months of 2017, according to statistics provided by the National Committee for Traffic Safety.From June 16 to July 15, 1,579 traffic accidents occurred across Vietnam, killing 627 people and wounding 1,301 others. The respective figures decreased by 2.8 percent, 5.1 percent and 3.4 percent from the same period last year.Road accidents made up 98.7 percent, or 1,558, of the total accidents during the month, resulting in 613 deaths and 1,300 injured persons.While 14 railway crashes claimed 13 lives, one people died in five inland waterway accidents. Two accidents were also reported at sea with no deaths.In the first seven months, 11,172 traffic accidents killed 4,761 people and injured 9,236 others, showing a respective drop of 5.7 percent, 5.2 percent and 10.2 percent.Up to 4,644 people lost their lives and another 9,190 were wounded in 11,015 road accidents, which accounted for 98.6 percent of the total cases in the seven months.Ninety railway accidents took the lives of 27 people during the period. There were 55 inland waterway accidents and 12 others at sea, respectively claiming 27 and 12 lives, according to the National Committee for Traffic Safety.-VNA