Traffic accidents kill 33 on first day of 2017

- On the first day of 2017, there were 34 road traffic accidents in Vietnam, claiming 33 lives and injuring 22 others, according to the Traffic Police Department.The country saw a sharp increase in the numbers of cases, dead and injured people compared to the last day of 2016, by 7, 10 and 13, respectively.Police dealt with 2,454 traffic violations, withdrew 198 driving licences, seized 11 cars and collected 2.3 billion VND (101,000 USD) in fines.Waterway Traffic Police also handled 135 violations, collecting 102 million VND (4,490 USD) in fines.-VNA