Trafficked guns detected at Noi Bai airport

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Police and customs officers arrested a gun smuggler at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on February 20.Nguyen Van Hung, 26, travelling from Russia on an Aeroflot flight, was caught at the check-in point, as his luggage caused suspicion.Competent forces examined his luggage and detected four air guns – two EDgun Leshiy, one Ataman AP16 and one Colibbry No.1209, gun equipment, as well as 91 bullet boxes.Hung was unable to present any legal documents related to the goods he was carrying.A police from the anti-smuggling department said the air guns could cause serious damage if they are fired within a range of 50 metres.The guns are seized and investigation into the case is underway.-VNA