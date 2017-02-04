Travel increases during Tet holiday in many localities

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Many provinces across the country have reported a decent number of visitors during the Tet (Lunar New Year) 2017 holiday.



The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu catered for more than 100,000 tourists, including 1,700 foreign ones, and made a 20-percent increase of revenue.



Bac Lieu’s tourism has developed in recent years. The province boasts eight out of 33 outstanding tourist sites in the Mekong Delta region.



In 2016, a total of 1.2 million tourists, including 38,000 foreign visitors, visited Bac Lieu and generated a revenue of 1 trillion VND (45 million USD), up 7.5 percent from 2015.



The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak welcomed 116,000 tourists, a year-on-year surge of 40 percent.



The Buon Don tourism centre is the most popular destination, greeting nearly 27,000 tourists. The Ko Tam village, the Ban Don tourism site, Lak Lake, Dray Nur Waterfall are among other tourism draws.



Meanwhile in the Red River delta province of Hung Yen, each day thousands of people visited the Pho Hien special national historic complex, which is comprised of many ancient architects like the Bell pagoda, the Tran temple, the Hien communal house, the Xich Dang temple of literature.



Other ancient architects in Hung Yen were also visited by many tourists, like the Da Hoa temple, the Hoa temple, the Phu Ung temple, as a few to name.-VNA