Treasury to issue 65 trillion VND-worth bonds in Q1

The State Treasury of Vietnam plans to issue bonds worth 65 trillion VND (2.8 billion USD) in the first quarter of 2017 (Photo: doanhnghiepvn.vn)

- The State Treasury of Vietnam plans to issue bonds worth 65 trillion VND (2.8 billion USD) in the first quarter of 2017.The State Treasury said it will mobilise 3 trillion VND in three-year bonds, 30 trillion VND in five-year bonds, 10 trillion VND in seven-year bonds, 8 trillion VND in 15-year bonds and 6 trillion VND in 30-year bonds.During the issuance process, the State Treasury may adjust the volume of bonds issued and their maturity dates in line with market conditions, the agency said.It said it plans to mobilise bonds worth a total of 250 trillion VND this year.To improve the attractiveness of Government bonds, the Ministry of Finance said it will implement a pilot project of issuing floating rate G-bonds in the primary market from the second quarter of 2017.In the secondary market, the bond derivatives market will be launched in the first quarter and settlement function will be transferred to the central bank, the ministry said.-VNA