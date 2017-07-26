Tropical storm Sonca causes damage across central region

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- Tropical storm Sonca, the fourth to strike the East Sea and third to hit Vietnam this year, has led to floods and extensive damage to agriculture, infrastructure and houses in central region.After heavy rains hit central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue on July 25, around 2,878 hectares of paddies in Thua Thien – Hue and Quang Tri were submerged.It also caused a whirlwind in Ha Tinh, which injured two people and blew away roofs of 64 houses. The local damage has amounted to about 960 million VND (42,230 USD).Relevant authorities have visited affected families and mobilised resources to help alleviate the storm impacts, particularly in search and rescue missions and fixing damaged facilities.Last week, tropical storm Talas, the second of the season, killed at least eight people and damaged buildings and roads across northern and central regions. Weather forecasters have predicted a particularly stormy typhoon season this year, with 13-15 typhoons and tropical depressions expected to develop over the East Sea.-VNA