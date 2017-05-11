The Truong Ba Temple Festival has been listed as part of the national intangible cultural heritage (Photo: VNA)

– The central province of Quang Ngai received on May 10 a certificate recognising the Truong Ba Temple Festival in Tra Xuan town, Tra Bong district, as part of the national intangible cultural heritage.Located 52 km to the northwest of Quang Ngai City, Truong Ba Temple worships Thien Y A Na (Lady Po Nagar), the holy mother of the Cham ethnic community in the south central region. It is also dedicated to Bui Ta Han and Mai Dinh Dong, two saints who actually existed.The festival at the temple reflects the development of communities in western areas of Quang Ngai and shows local residents’ aspirations for peace and wealth.It combines the cultures of the Kinh, Cham and Cor ethnic people. This year’s event, beginning on May 10 (the 15th day of the fourth lunar month), also attracts Hoa (ethnic Chinese) and Hre ethnics, along with people of other ethnic groups in nearby Quang Nam province, Da Nang city and from the south of Vietnam.As the Truong Ba Temple Festival is a destination for people of different ethnic groups and religions, it is significant to uniting communities.Chairman of the Tra Bong district People’s Committee Nguyen Xuan Bac said the festival is an occasion for locals to refresh themselves before a new crop. It also demonstrates the solidarity of people from different areas.Lasting through May 12, the festival will include a wide range of activities such as lion and dragon dancing, “ba trao” singing, “ca dao” singing and dancing, gong performances, and folk games.It is expected to attract more than 4,000 visitors.-VNA