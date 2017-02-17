Tuyen Lam Lake tourist site becomes national tourism site

Scene taken at the Tuyen Lam Lake tourism site (Photo: VNA)

– Tuyen Lam Lake tourist site in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat city has won approval from the Prime Minister to become a national tourism site.Spanning nearly 3,000 hectares, the site is home to the biggest freshwater lake in Da Lat, Truc Lam Zen monastery and Phung Hoang mountain.Opened in 2004, it has to date put into operation ten out of 37 projects with total investment capital of 2.4 trillion VND (116 million USD). Some of them are Edensee resort, Datanla Waterfall Tourism Site, K’Lan eco-tourism site and Thanh Quang Orchids garden.Seven more projects are set to begin operations in 2017.The locality also plans to plant cherry trees and forests on an area of more than 334 hectares surrounding the site.The Tuyen Lam Lake site has contributed about 20 billion VND to the local budget, created about 1,000 jobs and attracted approximately 2 million domestic and international visitors every year, according to the provincial People’s Committee.The site, together with 46 others across the country, has been planned to become a national tourist site by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism since 2001.-VNA