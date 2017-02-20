Tuyen Quang calls for investment in tourism sector

Mo waterfall in Na Hang, Tuyen Quang. (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang is preparing to hold a conference on investment, trade and tourism promotion in an effort to attract investment in the local tourism sector.



Nguyen Hai Anh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the conference will take place in on February 27 with the participation of around 600 representatives from major corporations and international organisations, and economic experts.



This is the first time the province has organised such a conference to introduce its advantages, potential, investment opportunities and incentives to local and international investors, he said.



Many of 15 projects Tuyen Quang is calling for investment this time are for tourism development, including the Song Lo Resort City, the Nui Dum and Phieng Bung ecological tourism areas, he added.



Anh said that considering tourism one of the province’s four economic breakthroughs, Tuyen Quang has been implementing many infrastructure projects serving tourism development. It has partnered with northwestern provinces and key tourist attractions to lure visitors.



The province welcomed 1.4 million tourists in 2016 and more than 400,000 in the first months of this year.



Tuyen Quang boasts great potential for tourism development as it is just three and a half hours by coach from Hanoi and is home to many revolutionary and historical relic sites, notably the Tan Trao special national historic relic site.



In addition, there are Mother Goddess temples, eco-tourist sites and ethnic groups’ cultural villages, among others.



The province has built its own tourism brand through the Tuyen Citadel Festival that coincides with the mid-Autumn Festival, displaying hundreds of giant lantern models.-VNA